Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Maharashtra returnees drive biggest single-day rise in Karnataka Covid cases

Maharashtra returnees drive biggest single-day rise in Karnataka Covid cases

Returnees from other states are contributing most to the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:10 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

A Covid-19 health checkup camp was organised at Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka witnessed the biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Friday with the identification of 515 new patients, including 482 returnees from other states, 473 of which had come from Maharashtra alone. With Friday’s figures, the state’s tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 4,835, including 3,088 active cases, 1,688 recoveries and 57 deaths.

With the reporting of a sixth of all active Covid cases in the state on Friday, alarm bells were ringing in the state government, though a health department official claimed that the jump was primarily due to increased testing –13,627 on Friday – and due to arrivals from hotspots like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. “Otherwise, local transmission is negligible,” he claimed on the condition of anonymity.

The Kalyan- Karnataka region-- the northernmost tip of Karnataka-- including Kalburgi, Yadigir, Raichuru districts have seen the maximum spurt in cases.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



Coastal Karnataka district of Udupi, which is home to a number of returnees working in Mumbai hotels, tops the state with 685 active cases. Kalburgi, with 417 active cases, Yadgir with 345 and Raichur -318 share the second, third and the fourth spots among districts with most number of active Covid cases in the state.



However, the official quoted above pointed out that the Covid-19 death rate in the state was just “a tad bit over 1%” and a third of all positive patients registered have been cured and discharged.

Primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar, who has been the main spokesperson for the government on Covid-19 matters, did not address the media for the fifth day in succession but chose to tweet, saying “Bangalore’s population is estimated at 1.2 crores. In the last two months till yesterday, (the number of) those who tested positive for Covid were mere 424, in other words, just 0.003%”.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Meanwhile, despite the sharp jump in cases, the state government decided to further relax the lockdown norms and issued an SOP extending transport operation in the state into the night. All state-run transport buses will now be allowed to ply even at night. Earlier, the state had declared curfew between 9 pm and 5 am everyday, in line with the central notification governing Unlock 1. It has also permitted cabs, autos and taxis to ferry passengers who have valid tickets to commute on these state-run transport buses at night.

Leader of opposition (LoP) in the assembly, Siddaramiah also attacked the handling of the pandemic by the state government. Speaking to reporters in Mysore, Siddarimah said “The state government has been very lax in the way it has handled the ongoing pandemic and the resultant economic fallout in spite of opposition extending its full cooperation to the ruling establishment. They are neither responsible in the manner they have handled the pandemic, nor are responsive to the needs of people.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bengal to plant over 85 million saplings to restore cyclone Amphan’s damage
Jun 05, 2020 23:21 IST
India’s 2022 WC qualifying round match rescheduled to October 8
Jun 05, 2020 23:20 IST
Pulkit Samrat: Rather than getting anxious, figure out ways to cope up
Jun 05, 2020 23:14 IST
153 test Covid-19 positive in city, tally crosses 1,500
Jun 05, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.