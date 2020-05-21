Maharashtra revised mortality rate of 3.57% still higher than the national average

Maharashtra, which has been hit the hardest in the country by the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, has reported a mortality rate of 3.57%, according to the latest report prepared by the state government’s medical education and drugs department.

The Covid-19 related mortality rate has come down from 7.21% and 3.71% on April 12 and May 12, respectively.

However, the revised mortality rate at 3.57% is still higher than the national average at 3.09%.

Of the 3,07,072 tests conducted in the state till Wednesday, 12.95% have tested Covid-19 positive. In the past 24 hours, 15% have tested positive of the 14,074 tests conducted.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 2,250 new Covid-19 positive cases, as the tally rose to 39,297. The state has reported over 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day. On Wednesday, the state also reported 65 deaths, the third-highest single-day figure, and the toll stands at 1,390.

Mumbai reported 1,372 new Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday and also recorded 41 deaths.

Of these new cases In Mumbai, 150 were recorded on May 17 and 18 but were updated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday. And, the rest 1,222 tested positive on Wednesday.

Of the 65 deaths, 41 reported were in Mumbai, Pune (13), Navi Mumbai (3), two each in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Aurangabad, and Ulhasnagar.

Maharashtra has reported 13,375 cases in the past seven days and 415 deaths. While Mumbai recorded 8,371 cases and 245 deaths in the past week.

Of the state’s 36 districts, Gadchiroli was the only one in the green zone till Sunday evening. However, eight migrant workers, who returned to the district from Mumbai on Sunday evening, tested Covid-19 positive and now Gadchiroli figures in the orange zone.

In Maharashtra, 3,48,508 and 17,638 are under home and institutional quarantine, respectively. The state has 1,849 containment zones.