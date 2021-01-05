Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 50,000

Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 50,000

The state has seen a decline in active cases in the last four months. It had touched 3,01,752 active cases on September 17

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 11:26 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra is maintaining a trend of low Covid-19 cases for over two months. For the last 19 consecutive days, it is reporting fewer than 4,000 cases. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra’s tally of active Covid-19 cases has come down below 50,000 mark. On Monday, it came down to 48,801 from 54,317 reported on Sunday. Active cases are the difference between total cases and the patients who have recovered (or discharged from hospitals) as well as died. It’s basically ‘live’ Covid-19 cases at the given time.

The state has seen a decline in active cases in the last four months. It had touched 3,01,752 active cases on September 17. However, a decline in daily cases changed the scenario and consequently active cases also started coming down. On October 17, the figure was 1,85,270, on November 17, it came down to 81,925 and on December 16 it was 61,454.

With this, the ratio of active cases compared to the total cases reported also dropped to 2.5% against 26.33% recorded on September 17.

Maharashtra is maintaining a trend of low Covid-19 cases for over two months. For the last 19 consecutive days, it is reporting fewer than 4,000 cases. However, there are concerns for a surge in cases this month.

On Monday, eight returnees from the United Kingdom were detected with new coronavirus strain, which is believed to be 70% more transmissible than the previous strain. Of the eight, five are in Mumbai, one each in Pune, Thane and Mira-Bhayander. All are kept in isolation and their contacts are being traced, said the state health minister Rajesh Tope.

“Between November 25 and December 21, over 4,000 passengers came to Mumbai airport from the UK. They were kept in institutional quarantine facilities and were tested. Of them, 43 tested positive for coronavirus. To ascertain if positive cases are of the mutant strain, samples were sent to NIV, Pune, where genomic sequencing was found. From the reports that came, of the 43 patients, eight cases are of the mutated virus. Their contact tracing and tracking is happening at an expedited speed. However, there is no need to panic. Certainly, the new mutated virus spreads faster. Therefore, we must take all precautions. Covid-appropriate behaviour must be followed,” Tope said.

