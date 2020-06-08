Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases outnumber China, Mumbai has over 48,000 patients

By hindustantimes. com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, HindustanTimes New Delhi

A medical professional wearing PPE suit takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 test during lockdown in Hatibagan, Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

Coronavirus cases in the country crossed 250,000 on Monday. According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health, the country now has 256,611 Covid-19 cases of which 124,094 have recovered while 7,135 have lost their lives.

Maharashtra, which leads the national tally with the highest number of coronavirus cases overtook China’s record by crossing the 84,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are witnessing a rapid rise in its Covid-19 numbers.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 numbers.

The big 5

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 85,975 on Monday. As many as 3,060 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 39,314 have recovered. Mumbai alone has reported over 48,000 coronavirus cases.

In Tamil Nadu, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 31,667. Two hundred and sixty-nine people have died of Covid-19 in the state, nearly 17,000 people have recovered.

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 27,654 on Monday, 10,664 patients have recovered here while 761 died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat Covid-19 cases jumped to 20,070 on Monday. The state has seen 13,635 people recover from coronavirus while 1,249 people have died.

Rajasthan has reported 10,599 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 7,641 people have recovered in the state while the death toll in the state stands at 240.

Situation in other states

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have less than 10,000 coronavirus cases. While the former has reported 9,401 Covid-19 patients, the number of Covid-19 positive cases jumped to 10,536 in Uttar Pradesh.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 8,187 while 396 people have died from the deadly contagion, 3,303 have recovered. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 5,088; the death toll in the state has jumped to 30. More than 2,400 people have recovered from the deadly contagion in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,708 Covid-19 cases till date. While 75 people have died in the state, 2,682 people have recovered from the deadly contagion. Karnataka has reported 5,452 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana has over 3,500 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 4,000-mark. Haryana nears the 4,500-mark. Coronavirus cases in Telangana crossed 3,500 on Saturday.

Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

Chandigarh, Manipur, Goa, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases. All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.