Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh

A health worker takes a swab sample from a resident getting tested for Covid-19 near residential buildings in Mumbai. (AFP PHOTO.)

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 infections crossed the 3 lakh-mark on Saturday and climbed to 3,00,937 with the addition of 8,348 new patients, the state health department said.

At least 144 people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the worst-hit state to 11,596. Of the total deaths, 86 fatalities are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

A total of 5,306 patients were cured and discharged during the day. With the fresh batch of recoveries, the number of people who have recovered from the highly infectious disease has risen to 1,65,663.

Maharashtra at present has 1,26,926 active cases, according to health department data. More than 15,22,564 samples have been tested for the infection in Maharashtra till date.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate now stands at 55.05 per cent while the mortality rate is 3.85 per cent. Mumbai’s recovery rate has increased to nearly 70 per cent, which is 7 per cent more than the registered national average, Union health department data has indicated.

Mumbai’s recovery rate is nearly 15 per cent more than that of the state of Maharashtra, which is low at 55.05 per cent.

Financial capital Mumbai crossed the one lakh-mark with the addition of 1,186 new cases on Saturday. The number of Covid-19 cases in the city now stands at 1,00,350 while the death toll rose by 65.

Pune city has surpassed Mumbai reporting 1,589 new Covid-19 cases in the day while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township saw 642 new cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the number of cases in the Kalyan-Dombivali belt mounted by 518 to 17,640 in 24 hours while the number of cases in Thane has reached 16,894.