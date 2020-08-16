Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tall nears 6-lakh mark, death toll crosses 20,000

The death toll in the Covid-19 pandemic crossed the 20,000 mark in Maharashtra with 288 casualties on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health care staff collect swab sample of residents of Omkar SRA at Malad (E) as part of Covid-19 tests in Mumbai on Sunday,. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra reported 11,111 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday to take its tally to 5,95,865 while the death toll crossed the 20,000 mark, the state health department said.

Among Sunday’s new cases, 1,010 were from Mumbai which now has a tally of 128,726.

There were 288 casualties on Sunday taking the death toll in the state to 20,037. Forty-seven of the casualties were in Mumbai where the death toll has climbed to 7,133.

At the current rate of growth, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally is expected to cross the 6 lakh mark on Monday,



On July 29, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally stood at 4,00,651. The state added one lakh new cases in 10 days to cross the 5 lakh mark on August 8.

The Maharashtra government has so far carried out 31,62,740 tests. The state now has 1,58,395 active cases while 4,17,123 people have recovered from Coid-19 including 8,837 who were released from hospitals on Sunday.

On Saturday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done in a stepwise manner because the threat of Covid-19 still persists.

Last month, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

