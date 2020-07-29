Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4 lakh mark with 9,211 new cases

Sections
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 4,00,651 while the death toll has mounted to 14,463.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A municipal health worker while conducting screening for Covid-19 at a children's home in Mumbai . (PTI)

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the four-lakh mark on Wednesday with the addition of 9,211 new cases, the health department said.

The state’s tally now stands at 4,00,651. It continues to be the state with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Out of the new cases, 1,109 were from Mumbai where the numbers rose by 400 from Tuesday’s low of 700 cases. Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally is now 1,11,991.

Maharashtra now has 1,46,129 active cases of Covid-19.

There were 298 casualties across the state taking the death toll to 14,463. Sixty of the casualties were in Mumbai where the death toll now stands at 6,247.



The number of patients who have recovered rose to 2,39,755 after 7,478 patients were discharged during the day.

The health department said a total of 20,16,234 people have been tested so far in Maharashtra.

