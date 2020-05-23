Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 47,190, over 28,000 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 47,190, over 28,000 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,566 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower in number than the count reported on Friday, taking the financial capital’s total tally of coronavirus positive patients to 28,817.

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Thermal testing of residence at Transits Camp School, Dharavi during lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo )

Maharashtra on Saturday detected 2,608 new Covid-19 cases, the second highest single-day spike, taking the state’s coronavirus count to a staggering 47,190, according to state health department data.

Maharashtra which is the worst-affected state amid the Covid-19 pandemic with a huge number of coronavirus positive patients reported 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With these 60 deaths recorded on Saturday, the death toll in the state has climbed to 1,577.

This is the seventh consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, the state health department data said.



Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,566 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower in number than the count reported on Friday, taking the financial capital’s total tally of coronavirus positive patients to 28,817.

The capital city reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, up from yesterday’s 27 deaths, taking the death toll to 949.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata’s flat owners to consult engineers for safety of buildings
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
In Kashmir, an Eid without fervour under the shadow of Covid-19
May 23, 2020 20:26 IST
For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands on
May 23, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.