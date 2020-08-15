Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now over 5.84 lakh with 12,614 new cases

Sections
In the last one week, Maharashtra has added 80,000 new cases of Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 20:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BMC health workers conduct thermal screening and pulse test at Dharavi during a drive against the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Another 12,000 plus new cases of Covid-19 took Maharashtra’s tally in the pandemic to over 5.8 lakh on Saturday, the health department said.

The state recorded 12,614 new cases out of which 1,254 were in Mumbai to take the state’s tally 5,84,754.It was marginally higher than Friday’s count of 12,608 new cases.

On Saturday, Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally stood at 1,27,716.

The death toll in Maharashtra rose to 19,749 with 322 casualties. Mumbai reported 48 of the casualties.



The number of recovered patients went up to 4,08,286 after 6,844 people were discharged on Saturday.

On most days between August 8 and August 15, Maharashtra has reported fresh Cpovid-1d-19 cases in excess of 12,000. On August 8, the state marked the highest single-day spike with 12,822 that took the tally past the 5 lakh mark. In the last one week, Maharashtra has added 80,000 new cases of Covid-19.

As authorities continued to ramp up testing, the health department said that 31,11,514 people have been tested so far for Covid-19.

