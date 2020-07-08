Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally reaches 2,23,724 with second highest spike of 6,603 cases

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case count reached 2,23,724 after 6,603 new cases were reported on Wednesday even as hotels and lodges resumed business.

Wednesday’s number of new Covid-19 cases is the second highest single-day spike recorded so far that has pushed the number of active cases to 91,065, according to the state health department.

Out of the news cases, 1,347 were from Mumbai that took its tally to 87,856. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 23,543. On Tuesday, the city recorded 785 cases, the lowest in the last 56 days.

Maharashtra recorded the highest single day spike on Saturday with 7,074 cases. The highest death toll in a day was also reported on Saturday with 295 casualties.

Maharashtra crossed the two lakh mark in 17 weeks since the first Covid-19 case was reported on March 9.

There were 198 casualties on Wednesday taking the death toll in the state to 9,448, the health department said. Sixty-two of the deaths were in Mumbai where the death toll has gone up to 5,064.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

After the high of 7,074 cases on Saturday, the state reported relatively lower numbers of new cases in the last three days. On July 5, July 6 and July 7, it reported 6,555, 5,368 and 5,134 cases respectively. However, the number of fresh cases is still high.

Health experts said that decline in new cases will have significance only if it sustains for 10-14 days. “Though, it is a good sign, but three day period actually has no significance. In case of such a pandemic, we will have to monitor the trend for over a period of seven to ten days and if it continues to reduce for 14 days then we will be in a position to say that it is a very good sign,” said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, public health expert, who is also heading communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state.

In the last eight days (since July 1), the state recorded 48,965 as against 302 cases in March, 10,196 cases in April, 57,157 cases in May and 1,02,172 cases in June.

On an average, Maharashtra is adding 6,120 new cases of Covid-19 every day.

The state has recently decided to form a task force of expert doctors in all the districts, to control the situation.

With 9,448 deaths, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded 4.22%. It is the second highest in the country after Gujarat where CFR is 5.26% with 1977 deaths (37,550 cases) till Tuesday, according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

Maharashtra still has the highest number of deaths across states in the country.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that they are focusing on reducing CFR and for this they have decided to increase daily number of tests in the state. “We have decided to conduct more testing so that more people can be traced and CFR as well as positive rate against total testing can be reduced and be brought under 10%,” Tope said.

Currently, the positive rate against total tests is 18.77% as 2,23,724 tests were found positive out of total 11,91,549 sample tested so far.

He said that the state is doing more test than the target of 140 per day against per million of population in each district set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Currently, 47,072 people have been kept in institutional quarantine and 6,38,762 people have been put under home quarantine across the state. The health minister said the existing institutional quarantine facilities in metro cities need to be augmented considering aggressive tracing slum areas.

On Monday, the state government issued a notification allowing hotels, lodges and guest houses to operate from Wednesday, but at 33% of their capacity. It has also issued guidelines for strict compliance with measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Dine-in restaurants, however, will remain to be shut and operate only for takeaways as the government has not taken any decision yet. Restaurants at hotels and guest houses will be available only for the resident guests, although the government has pressed for room services and takeaways. Swimming pools, gymnasiums, playing areas, gaming arcades and gatherings of more than 15 people at these hotels will not be allowed, the notification issued by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar stated.

On Tuesday, the state government also extended the timings of shops and markets by two hours across the state. The earlier order issued on June 29 had restricted shops to remain open till 5pm from 9 am to avoid crowding at market places in cities and rural areas.