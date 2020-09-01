Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally set to rise by another lakh in only seven days

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally is likely to cross 8-lakh Covid-19 cases mark on Tuesday after the count reached 7,92,541 on Monday.

The state is likely to reach another grim milestone in just seven days after it crossed the 7-lakh mark on August 25.

The state continues to face a surge of fresh cases which is reducing the number of days before another lakh cases are added to the tally.

Maharashtra recorded one lakh cases in 96 days. Since then the pace of infection has gathered speed with the state touching the 2-lakh mark in 22 days, the 3-lakh mark in 14 days, the 4-lakh mark in 11 days and the 5-lakh mark in 10 days. It crossed the 6-lakh mark in nine days and while it took only eight days to cross the 7-lakh mark.

It had crossed 7-lakh cases mark on August 25 while the tally of 6 lakh was crossed on August 17.

In August alone, the state reported 3,71,328 cases, highest ever in a month with an average of 11,975 cases daily.

Maharashtra recorded 2,47,392 cases in July, 1,02,172 cases in June, 57,157 cases in May, 10,196 cases in April and 302 cases in March.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, public health expert, who is also heading the communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state said that the state may take months to reduce daily infections.

“Going by the current scenario, it may take months to bring down daily cases until a vaccine arrives in the market. People are not ready to protect themselves. In that case, the state will have to make its surveillance more aggressive. This can be achieved by making Covid testing accessible to all. Like Mumbai, the mandatory condition of having prescription from a doctor for testing need to be removed from across the state,” he said.

The death toll of the state also reached 24,583 after 184 deaths were reported on Monday. In August, the state reported 9,589 deaths, which is also the highest in a month so far.

In July, a total of 6,988 deaths were reported, while in June, May, April and March, total number of deaths recorded were 5,638, 2,286, 449 and 10 deaths respectively