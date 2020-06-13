Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai

Maharashtra now has 51,392 active cases of Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:58 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The body of a woman who died of Covid-19 in Mumbai being taken for burial. (ANI)

Maharashtra recorded 3,427 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday to take the state’s tally to 1,04,568, the state health department said.

Out of the 3,427 new cases, Mumbai alone reported 1,380 cases. The city’s tally now stands at 56,831 and is higher than any other state in the country.

The death toll in the pandemic rose to 3,830 with 113 casualties on Saturday. Sixty nine of the casualties were in Mumbai which raised the city’s death toll to 2,113.

A total of 1,550 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346, the health department said. The state now has 51,392 active cases.



Four policemen were among the casualties in Mumbai. It is the worst single-day toll for any unit of the force in Maharashtra since the pandemic began, a police official said according to PTI.

So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai police have died of Covid-19. Across the state, the police have lost 40 of its men to the pandemic while several hundred are under treatment for the infection at various hospitals.

The number of new cases in Maharashtra on Saturday was a little less than the surge of 3,493 on Friday that took the state’s Covid-19 tally past the one lakh mark.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had seen its highest single-day spike with 3,607 new Covid-19 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how complimentary offers are helping to increase customer lifecycle for the top telco players
Jun 13, 2020 21:42 IST
Dortmund relief as Erling Haaland scores late to beat Düsseldorf
Jun 13, 2020 21:40 IST
Two deaths, 148 new Covid-19 cases reported in J&K
Jun 13, 2020 21:41 IST
5 days on, Chandigarh cops clueless about kidnapped girl
Jun 13, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.