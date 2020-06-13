Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai

The body of a woman who died of Covid-19 in Mumbai being taken for burial. (ANI)

Maharashtra recorded 3,427 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday to take the state’s tally to 1,04,568, the state health department said.

Out of the 3,427 new cases, Mumbai alone reported 1,380 cases. The city’s tally now stands at 56,831 and is higher than any other state in the country.

The death toll in the pandemic rose to 3,830 with 113 casualties on Saturday. Sixty nine of the casualties were in Mumbai which raised the city’s death toll to 2,113.

A total of 1,550 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346, the health department said. The state now has 51,392 active cases.

Four policemen were among the casualties in Mumbai. It is the worst single-day toll for any unit of the force in Maharashtra since the pandemic began, a police official said according to PTI.

So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai police have died of Covid-19. Across the state, the police have lost 40 of its men to the pandemic while several hundred are under treatment for the infection at various hospitals.

The number of new cases in Maharashtra on Saturday was a little less than the surge of 3,493 on Friday that took the state’s Covid-19 tally past the one lakh mark.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had seen its highest single-day spike with 3,607 new Covid-19 cases.