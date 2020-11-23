Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s former energy minister burns ‘inflated’ power bills

Maharashtra’s former energy minister burns ‘inflated’ power bills

Earlier this month, state Energy Minister Nitin Raut hinted at a major relief to the consumers facing the issue of inflated power bills, saying a Diwali gift was in the offing.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Nagpur

BJP leader and former Maharashtra energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. (HT file photo)

BJP leader and former Maharashtra energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule burnt electricity bills here on Monday to protest against the state government for not giving relief to consumers who complained of inflated power bills during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, state Energy Minister Nitin Raut hinted at a major relief to the consumers facing the issue of inflated power bills, saying a Diwali gift was in the offing.

However, a few days back, the minister said the government will not be able to provide any relaxation in the inflated electricity bills and consumers will have to make full payment of the bills.

As part of the BJP’s statewide protest against the government’s decision, Bawankule along with other party workers burnt electricity bills on Monday near his residence at Mahadula in Koradi area of Nagpur.



Also Read | Maharashtra: As Covid-19 cases rise, govt warns of a lockdown if people ignore guidelines

Bawankule last week demanded that those who consume up to 300 units of electricity daily should get waiver from bill payment for the March to June period.

He also said that people have lost jobs (due to lockdown) and several electricity consumers have received inflated bills. The government should correct these bills, the had demanded.

Raut last week said the state government will not be able to provide any relaxation in electricity bills.

The power firms were making huge losses, and it was a “mess” inherited from the BJP government, he claimed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
Nov 23, 2020 10:48 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 07:30 IST
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
Nov 23, 2020 10:09 IST
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Nov 23, 2020 10:21 IST

latest news

Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar
Nov 23, 2020 10:44 IST
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
Nov 23, 2020 10:48 IST
Maharashtra’s former energy minister burns ‘inflated’ power bills
Nov 23, 2020 10:40 IST
On Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, Samantha shares Love Story poster
Nov 23, 2020 10:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.