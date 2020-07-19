Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s highest ever spike of 9,518 new cases take Covid-19 tally past 3.1 lakh

Maharashtra’s highest ever spike of 9,518 new cases take Covid-19 tally past 3.1 lakh

It is for the first time that the number of new Covid-19 cases crossed the 9,000-mark in a single day.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New delhi

Health care staff take a break during a screening exercise Malad (E) in Mumbai on Sunday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra’s highest-ever single-day spike of 9,518 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday took the state’s tally to 3,10,455, the state health department said.

It is for the first time that the number of new cases crossed the 9,000-mark in a single day. Out of Sunday’s new cases, 1,037 were from Mumbai which now has a tally of 101,388.

Maharashtra’s highest-ever spike so far came on a day when the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that community transmission Covid-19 has set in.

The death toll in the state mounted 11,854 with 258 more people dying of the disease. Sixty four of the casualties were in Mumbai where the toll has gone up to 5,714.



The recoveries rose to 1,69,569 after 3,906 patients were discharged in the day, the health department said.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra now stands at 1,29,032.

Meanwhile, the ongoing lockdown in Thane district of Maharashtra, which was scheduled to end on July 19 midnight, has been extended till July 31 in select areas following a spurt in Covid-19 cases, PTI reported..

The extended lockdown is applicable for municipal corporations of Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, which all fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) where cases of the pandemic are on the rise.

