Maharashtra’s retired top cops donate PPE kits to police staff battling Covid-19

Retired police personnel have joined hands to provide safety kits to their juniors who are working in the frontline in the battle to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. Former police officers of the 1983 batch have donated face shields, hand sanitizers and gloves to working policemen since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The retirees include former ACPs and senior inspectors who donated the protective material in different regions and districts in the past four weeks.

D D Wadmare, retired ACP from the 1983 batch said, “I was in the services for 31 years and have seen many critical situations during my service but nothing can beat this lockdown. It is emotionally very difficult to leave our family at home and be strong while on duty to control whatever situation comes our way. India, is currently, fighting the Covid-19 virus and illiteracy as well. As an ex-cop, I know how the crowd behaves and the hatred they have for policemen. They have many doubts in their mind and so answering them with a calm mind is always on priority for police officers.”

“My eyes are always on the news and when I got to know that a few cops are ill and affected with the disease, I decided to distribute safety gear. I got in touch with my former colleagues who are also retired and shared my thoughts. They appreciated my idea and helped me with more funds. So far I have distributed over 2,000 safety kits to various police stations like Powai, Sakinaka, MIDC, Sahar, Thane,- Rural: Mira Road and Bhayandar division, Palghar and many more on my list. My other mates are joining the initiative and we have placed an order for more safety kits. This is giving me mental peace that our Corona Warriors are safe and can confidently handle the situation. A family friend name Vicky Motvani, a businessman, also came forward and contributed towards the safety kits for the policemen,” Wadmare said.

Rajan Ghule, a retired ACP (1983 batch) from the Dindoshi division, said, “My friend Wadmare has always been known for being the best in his services, be it as a cop during his tenure or now as a retired police officer. His thought of reaching out to the warriors by distributing the safety kits was really great. As soon as I got to know about it, I requested him to get kits for the officers in my locality. An officer out on duty has to keep themselves calm and strong during their working hours and knowing their other colleagues are getting infected would put their morale down. This initiative will boost the morale of the police officers out on the field to handle any situation coming their way if they have the safety kits with them.”

Khanderao Patil, a retired ACP from Mahim division said, “This is a critical situation in India and through this initiative I can only help in giving my 5% to the department. Coming home safely to your family is the best feeling a warrior can have during a situation like this. The safety kits will ensure that their basic safety is under control in any given situation.”

Popatmaharaj Tiwatne, another retired ACP said, “The cops are the first source to reach the public and have to travel in the deepest area for research along with medical teams. Their safety is as important as the doctors so distribution of these protective kits will encourage them to fight Covid-19 in a better way. Being a former cop, I know a police officer is the primarily connect for the public in their area and they have to handle any given situation during this time. Crowds cannot be bifurcated in infected and non-infected category. So, the safety gear will help them be on the safer side of the situation.”

Retired ACP Dinesh Agarwal from the 1985 batch got in touch with other cops as soon as he got to know about Wadmare’s initiatives. He was overwhelmed with the thought and shared his contribution to get 500 face shields and distributed them in most affected areas like Dharavi and Shahunagar police station.