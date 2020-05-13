Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra seeks 20 companies of central police to relieve overworked cops

Maharashtra seeks 20 companies of central police to relieve overworked cops

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state’s police force which has been working to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state is stretched and need some relief.

Updated: May 13, 2020 15:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the additional forces were needed to maintain law and order. (HT Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday sought 20 companies of central armed police forces to maintain law and order during Eid and provide some relief to its own police force which is engaged in enforcing the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state’s police force has been working “day and night” to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state and need some relief.

“The police have been working day and night in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Eid is coming up and law and order has to be maintained. The police should get some rest for that. Hence, we have requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), that is 2,000 personnel,” Deshmukh said in a video message on Twitter.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



Many Maharashtra police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19.



There are 32 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) already deployed in the state and are working with the Maharashtra police, PTI reported.

Maharashtra has recorded almost 25,000 cases of Covid-19, the highest in the country. Mumbai alone has about 15,000 of the cases.

