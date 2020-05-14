Maharashtra sees 1602 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike; tally at 27,524

Of the 44 deaths recorded in the state, 25 coronavirus positive patients succumbed to the infection in capital Mumbai, 10 in Navi Mumbai, 5 in Pune, 2 in Aurangabad and one person each died in Panvel and Kalyan. (MILIND SAURKAR/HT PHOTO.)

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1602 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the state’s coronavirus case count to 27,524, according to state health department data.

With 44 deaths registered today, the death toll in Maharashtra due to the contagious coronavirus disease has now breached the 1000-mark and stands at 1019.

Of the 44 deaths recorded in the state, 25 coronavirus positive patients succumbed to the infection in capital Mumbai, 10 in Navi Mumbai, 5 in Pune, 2 in Aurangabad and one person each died in Panvel and Kalyan.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a 45-year-old police constable from Mumbai Police who had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 2 succumbed to the disease. His wife who had also tested positive for Covid-19 is being treated at the hospital and is said to be recovering. The constable has an eighteen-year-old son and a minor daughter, both of whom have tested negative for the disease.

The deceased Bhagwan Parte was posted at the Shivaji Nagar police station in the eastern suburbs of the city. The police station’s jurisdiction comprises of dense slums which have a significant number of Covid-19 cases. He was on patrolling duty in a patrolling van and started showing symptoms of coronavirus on April 30. Parte was a resident of Navi Mumbai and was hospitalized at a medical facility in Kalamboli where his condition steadily worsened.

With a spike of 3,722 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count touched 78,003 on Thursday morning, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the latest update by the Health Ministry, there are 49,219 active cases in the country, while 26,235 patients have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated so far.

With 134 new deaths being reported due to the disease since yesterday, the country’s death toll due to the disease is now 2,549.