Maharashtra sees 3,874 new Covid-19 cases, state count jumps to over 1.28 lakh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai’s largest slum, Dharavi, reported seven new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of patients to 2,158. As many as 78 deaths have been reported in the area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s data said. (SANJEEV VERMA/HT PHOTO.)

Maharashtra detected 3,874 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, its highest single-day spike so far, taking its coronavirus tally to 1,28,205, the state health department said.

The state also recorded 160 deaths from the infectious disease while the death toll crossed the 6000-mark.

Capital city Mumbai’s coronavirus count touched 65,329, crossing the 65,000-mark with1190 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai’s death toll touched 3,561 with as many as 136 people succumbing to the deadly pathogen.

Earlier on Saturday, the Maharashtra Police reported 140 new Covid-19 cases and one death among its personnel in the last 48 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the force to 3,960, according to a statement.

At least, 2,925 police personnel have recovered so far from the disease in Maharashtra.

“The Covid-19 infection has claimed yet another life of a policeman in Mumbai, taking the total number of police personnel dying due to the coronavirus infection across the state to 46,” Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok said on Saturday.

Out of the total 2,349 Mumbai Police staff found coronavirus positive in the city, 31 have died due to the deadly infection so far.

India on Saturday recorded a staggering 14,516 new cases of the Covid-19 disease in the biggest single-day spike so far, taking the country’s infection tally to 395,048, Union health ministry data showed.

There were 375 deaths due to the infection between Friday and Saturday, the health ministry’s data indicated, which pushed the country’s death toll to 12,948.