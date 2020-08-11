Maharashtra sees improvement in Covid-19 recovery rate amid no sign of flattening of curve

Maharashtra coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recovery rate has been improving amid no sign of flattening of the viral outbreak curve.

State health department data showed that 3,58,421 Covid-19 patients have recovered from their viral infection and discharged from various healthcare facilities in the state to date.

On Sunday (August 9), Maharashtra reported the highest single-day recovery tally of 13,348 Covid-19 patients and 6,711 on the following day.

In the past five days, 52,900 Covid-19 patients have recovered, as compared to 56,248 new cases reported during the corresponding period.

The number of Covid-19 patients recovered from viral infection between August 6 and 10 is 10,854, 10,906, 11,081, 13,348 and 6,711, respectively

While the daily new Covid-19 cases recorded during the corresponding period are 11,514, 10,483, 12,822, 12,248, and 9,181, respectively, the data showed.

At present, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 68.33%, as compared to the national average of 69.80%.

On July 11, the state’s recovery rate was at 55.55%.

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 9,181 new Covid-19 cases, as the state’s tally rose to 524,513, including 147,735 active cases.

The viral outbreak-related death toll stands at 18,050, including 293 fresh fatalities on Monday.

Gujarat and Maharashtra have the worst case fatality rate (CFR) in the country at 3.74% and 3.44%, respectively.

The surge in the viral outbreak cases and a lack of robust healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra has prompted the state government to set up makeshift facilities amid plans to ramp up the facilities shortly.

Last week, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the state authorities to develop field hospitals in all the major cities of Maharashtra. “We want to be prepared, if Covid-19 cases further rise as the existing healthcare infrastructure is overburdened,” said a state health department official.

Thackeray had also sought the support of the Central government to set up an infectious disease hospital and research facility near Mumbai.

He had put forth the demand during his recent interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan at the virtual launch of Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai, and Kolkata.