Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra slashes Covid test at pvt labs to Rs2,500

Maharashtra slashes Covid test at pvt labs to Rs2,500

Mumbai: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced that the state authorities have capped the charge for conducting a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test at a...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:20 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Mumbai: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced that the state authorities have capped the charge for conducting a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test at a private laboratory at Rs2,500.

Earlier, the maximum charge for a Covid-19 test at a private laboratory in Maharashtra was Rs 2,800, if swab samples were collected from a suspected patient’s home and Rs2,200, if collected at a hospital.

The new category has been added, as a patient who undergoes a Covid-19 test at a private laboratory also has to pay for h/his personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and transport, the minister added.

Earlier, private laboratories had fixed Rs4,500 as the fee for each Covid-19 test, when the viral outbreak was initially reported in March.



Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have directed private laboratories not to share the report with a patient directly, if the s/he tests Covid-19 positive. The report needs to be shared with the BMC, which will make arrangements for a bed at a dedicated Covid-19 facility, depending on the patient’s condition.

Tope also announced that Mumbai would get an additional 150 ambulances within a week amid a growing crisis for these emergency healthcare vehicles.

At present, Mumbai has 550 ambulances, including 50 being recently donated by the Mahindra Group.

So far, 1,16,752 people have tested Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra, including 51,921 active cases.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 3,307 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 114 deaths.

Maharashtra has been reporting over 2,000 Covid-19 positive cases daily for a month amid fears of a spike in the next 15-20 days.

“The decline is likely to start from end-June. This is based on emerging trends in other countries. The situation in the state will stabilise soon,” Tope added.

Mumbai, which continues to be the worst-hit city across the country, reported 1,359 new Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, as the total count rose to 61,587, including 26,997 active cases.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Atlanta prosecutors hope to persuade jury to second-guess officer who shot Brooks
Jun 18, 2020 11:35 IST
Kunal Kemmu calls Inaaya his ‘personal little sunshine’, shares cute photo
Jun 18, 2020 11:29 IST
Uttarakhand education department issues fresh guidelines for board exams
Jun 18, 2020 11:28 IST
PM Modi to launch ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India
Jun 18, 2020 11:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.