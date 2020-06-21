Maharashtra tally at 1.32 lakh with 4,000 new Covid 19 cases, numbers hide a success story

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai are advancing towards the 70,000 mark with 1,159 new cases on Sunday taking the maximum city’s tally to 66,488. The metropolitan also recorded 41 new fatalities taking the death toll to 3,671. Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, on the other hand, have surged to 1,32,075—more than double of Mumbai’s figures. The state has also registered 101 deaths in a single day, which has led to the statewide death toll climbing to 6,170, as per the health bulletin released by Maharashtra health department on Sunday.

The state has also managed to discharge 1,591 patients on Sunday after they were cured of the contagion, taking the total number of recoveries from Covid 19 to 65,744- almost half of the total number of infections recorded in the state since the outbreak. The current number of active cases under treatment stands at 60,147.

On the testing front, so far 7,73,865 samples have been tested. Despite the gloomy numbers, Maharashtra does have a success story to tell.

Earlier today, the Union health ministry praised the Mumbai civic body for effective containment of coronavirus in Asia’s largest slum of Dharavi. The central government credited proactive measures taken by the civic body for reducing the growth rate of the infection to 1.02 per cent in June from 12 per cent in April.

The government also pointed out a steep decline of daily Covid-19 cases in Dharavi from an average of 43 a day in May to 19 a day in the third week of June.

In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Mumbai’s Dharavi in June

Centre’s assessment of containment strategies across the country also had a nice word for the Maharashtra government. It lauded the efforts of the Maharashtra government along with the BMC and said it had shown encouraging results.

“As part of these efforts, they have actively chased the virus and aggressively conducted targeted tracing of COVID suspects,” the ministry said.

Centre pointed out that Dharavi was densely populated-2,27,136 persons/sqkm—and therefore the threat of its 491 cases in April leading to a exponential spiral of cases was real but the 12% growth rate which translated into a doubling period of 18 days was reduced to a growth rate of 4.3% in May and even further to 1.02 % in June.

“These measures also ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May and 78 days in June,” the Centre said.