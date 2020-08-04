Maharashtra: Three Covid deaths in state police force in 24 hours, 231 new cases

Maharashtra Police has reported three more coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related death in the past 24 hours, as the toll rose to 107. While 231 police personnel has contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, during the same period.

All three deceased policemen suffered some form of comorbidities, including a constable (32), who had a drinking habit.

The Covid-19-related deaths were reported from Mumbai’s Marol Police Training School (PTS), Thane City police and Ahmednagar police.

In Marol PTS, a reserve sub-inspector (S-I) Rangnath Achyut Manerkar (51) died of Covid-19.

Manerkar was admitted to Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari in Mumbai on July 25, when he showed symptoms of the viral infection. He died on Tuesday.

In the second case, a constable from Thane City police headquarters, Deepak Kishan More (46), succumbed to the viral infection.

He was undergoing treatment at Thane’s Vedanta Hospital since July 28. His colleagues have been asked to undergo tests and quarantine themselves at home.

While constable Sanjay Laxman Pote (32), who was attached to the Sonai police station in Ahmednagar district, also died during treatment.

“He had a drinking habit and died within three days after he was admitted to a hospital,” said Akhilesh Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Ahmednagar.

So far, 9,934 Maharashtra Police personnel, including 10 officers, has tested Covid-19 positive.

At present, there are 1,877 Covid-19 active cases, as over 7,950 personnel has recovered from their viral infection, according to Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector-general of police (law and order), Maharashtra Police.

In Mumbai Police, around 3,900 personnel has tested Covid-19 positive, including 56 deaths.