Home / India News / Maharashtra: Three more policemen die of Covid-19, toll rises to 124

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:02 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav/Suraj Ojha,

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police personnel, who has been at the frontline battling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, is bearing the brunt of the viral outbreak, as three more succumbed to the contagion on Wednesday.

So far, 124 Maharashtra Police personnel has died of Covid-19, as three personnel passed away on two consecutive days of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Besides, the state police reported 381 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Shankar Gaju Kadam (57), the head constable from Tardeo local arms (LA) division, died of Covid-19 on Monday in Pune’s Sahayadri Super Specialty Hospital, where he was admitted two days ago.



“Kadam had comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension,” said Mohan Dahikar, deputy commissioner of police, (DCP), Tardeo LA, Mumbai Police.

Kadam, who was exempted from daily reporting to duty due to his advanced age, belonged to Maharashtra’s Satara district and is survived by his wife and son.

Constable Pradeep Tanaji Patil (34) from Maharashtra’s Sangli district died of the viral infection on Wednesday and is survived by his wife.

He was on leave since August 3 due to personal work.

On Monday, he was admitted to a hospital after he had complained of breathlessness.

“Patil was a sincere, dedicated, and disciplined policeman. We are all shocked by his untimely death,” said Niraj Ubale, inspector of Kupwad police station, where he was posted.

Gajanand Tayade (52), head constable in Buldhana, also died of the contagion on Wednesday. He had comorbid conditions such as blood pressure and diabetes.

Initially, he was taken at a private healthcare facility in Buldhana after he had tested Covid-19 positive on July 27.

“Later, he was moved to Ghati hospital in Aurangabad after his health condition had worsened until he breathed his last on Wednesday,” said Pradeep Salunkhe, inspector, Buldhana City police.

Tayade’s two sons --- aged 16 and 18, respectively --- has also tested Covid-19 positive, while his wife’s report is not yet available, Salunkhe added.

So far, 11,773 Maharashtra Police personnel has tested Covid-19 positive, of which 9,416 have recovered from their viral infection and 2,233 are still active cases.

Meanwhile, the two investigating officers (IOs) from Mumbai’s Bandra police station, who is probing the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on July 14, has also tested Covid-19 positive.

In the past two days, nine officers from the police station have found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

Last Saturday, five officers from the police station were found Covid-19 positive following rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests.

Later on Monday, another four officers were also found to be infected.

