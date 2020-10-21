Maintain economic momentum during Covid pandemic: Odisha CM to officials

Patnaik also emphasised on the need to take special care of Covid-19 patients with co-morbid conditions. (Arabinda Mahapatra/HT file photo)

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked officials to maintain the momentum of the economic activities in the state while ensuring adherence to the Covid-19 protocol.

Patnaik issued this direction to the officials while reviewing the corona situation in the state. He said that livelihood activities and economic progress should not be compromised in the name of the pandemic.

The chief minister said industries should be allowed to undertake their activities smoothly and there should be no hurdles before them. “The governments efforts should be to ensure that the investment proposals those that have come to the state during the pandemic period should be grounded,” he said.

Keeping in view the possibility of spread of infection during the Durga Puja festival and ensuing winter, Patnaik said there should be no complacency about Covid pandemic even though the state’s recovery count crossed 2.5 lakh mark.

He lauded the efforts of Covid Warriors for whose sacrifice, the state could achieve high recoveries and low fatality. “There has been a significant decline in new cases due to hard work and joint efforts of doctors, health workers, police, administration and Covid warriors,” he said.

He also thanked the technicians for the state conducting over 41 lakh Covid tests. The chief minister said the public awareness about the pandemic must be accelerated without any lackadaisical attitude.

Patnaik also emphasised on the need to take special care of Covid-19 patients with co-morbid conditions.