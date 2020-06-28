Major fire at chemical unit in Ghaziabad, 15 tenders rushed to the spot

The officials said that the factory is located under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station area and used for manufacturing of chemicals. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pandav Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon and the fire department had to rush at least 15 tenders to douse the fire. The officials said that the fire started due to probable short circuit at around 1.45pm and could be doused after two hours of hectic efforts.

The officials said that the factory is located under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station area and used for manufacturing of chemicals. The fire department officials said that fire engulfed the entire factory as well threatened nearby residential house due to storage of chemicals.

“We got a call around 1.45pm and our teams rushed to the spot. We also had to call up fire tenders from the Hindon airbase, Gautam Budh Nagar besides our own fire tenders. The factory had storage of about 200 containers, filled with 200 litres each of chemical. Many of them caught fire. The fire also threatened nearby residential area and a factory opposite to it,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.

“So, our personnel evacuated about 50-100 local residents and shifted them to safe distance while 4-5 workers in the factory came out on their own initially. In all, it took us two hours to first control the fire and later to completely douse fire and smoke in the internal area of the factory. The cause of the fire will be investigated as the unit was closed due to Sunday,” he added.