Home / India News / Major fire at Hindustan Latex Ltd headquarters in Kerala, no casualties reported

Major fire at Hindustan Latex Ltd headquarters in Kerala, no casualties reported

Initial reports suggest that the fire started from the dumping yard and spread across. No casualties have been reported so far.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Several fire tenders where rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. (HT photo)

A major fire broke out at Hindustan Latex Limited (HLL Lifecare) head quarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

More details are awaited.



