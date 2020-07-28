Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Major relief after 3 months’: Aaditya Thackeray shares good news on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation

‘Major relief after 3 months’: Aaditya Thackeray shares good news on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation

Thackeray, however, said that now is not the time to get complacent but to continue to chase the virus out.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers conduct Covid-19 test at a labour camp, in Mumbai’s Matunga (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday shared “good news” on the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai and said that the country’s financial capital reported only 700 cases today. “That too with the highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8776),” the minister added. Thackeray, however, said that now is not the time to get complacent but to continue to chase the virus out.

Mumbai has been adding just over a thousand new cases of Covid-19 for the last few days. On Monday, Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally stood at 110,182 while the death toll was at 6,132.

“This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months. Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down!” he said in a series of tweets.

 Also read: Indian startup develops Covid 19 detecting mobile app, takes 5 minutes



Lauding the administration’s ‘Chase the Virus’ initiative to curb the spread of coronavirus, Thackeray said that Mumbai will see more testing under the initiative which is being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



“Chase the Virus model of Mumbai is being implemented in MMR region actively that has seen a ramping up of facilities in the past few weeks. Along with MMR, rest of Maharashtra too is taking all efforts to tackle covid pandemic effectively,” he tweeted.

Apart from reporting the highest number of coronavirus infections in the country, Maharashtra has also been grappling with the highest Covid-19 casualty rate. The increase in deaths has become a cause of concern for the administration.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed officials to form a task force for clinically ill patients in every district. The first such task force was created in Mumbai in April.

On Monday, the chief minister directed health officials to form an integrated Covid-19 treatment procedure by discussing Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani medicine streams.

“Two sets of instructions can be formed for the state task force, which will issue them for public usage. Prevention and treatment will be the two categories in which inputs from various treatment methods will be included,” Thackeray said.

Maharashtra sits on top of the national Covid-19 tally with over 3.8 lakh cases of which nearly 1.5 lakh are active. The Covid-19 death toll in the state is over at 13,500.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gorhe Budruk ZP students get gadgets for online classes.
Jul 28, 2020 17:21 IST
Wrestler Bajrang Punia shares clip of kids practising wrestling
Jul 28, 2020 17:18 IST
Govt taking steps to attract FDI in Infra to address liquidity crunch: Nitin Gadkari
Jul 28, 2020 17:17 IST
2 killed as heavy rains lash north Bengal, thunderstorm forecast for Kolkata
Jul 28, 2020 17:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.