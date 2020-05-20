Major round of transfers of IAS officers in Maharashtra’s Thane, Ulhasnagar and Panvel due to Covid-19 situation

In another major round of transfers of IAS officers, the Urban Development Department of Maharashtra has transferred the commissioners of two municipal corporations of Ulhasnagar and Panvel city while two additional commissioners of Thane Municipal Corporations have been transferred as well.

These transfers, the state said, came under the measures to tackle the Covid-19 situation in these three cities.

The state has transferred Sudhakar Deshmukh, civic commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) and Ganesh Deshmukh, the civic commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Two additional commissioners of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sameer Unhale and Rajendra Ahivar have been transferred too.

This step comes ten days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Praveen Pardeshi was transferred and IS Chahal was appointed as the new Mumbai civic chief on May 8.

A notice by the deputy secretary of Urban Development Department (UDD) of Maharashtra Kailas Badhan stated, “Sameer Unhale will be the new civic commissioner of Ulhasnagar, while Sudhakar Deshmukh will be the civic commissioner of PCMC. The decision to transfer these IAS officers was taken to tackle the Covid-19 situation in these cities.”

Ahivar and Ganesh Deshmukh are still waiting for their posting. The new commissioners of UMC and PCMC will take charge on Wednesday.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation said, “Both the additional commissioners of Thane Municipal Corporation are transferred. Ganesh Deshmukh is likely to be posted as additional commissioner of TMC while Sanjay Herwade, who was earlier the deputy municipal commissioner of TMC will be the second additional commissioner. However, their orders are not yet passed.”

All the three cities have seen a massive increase in the number of cases especially in the slum pockets while social distancing was violated. Thane city, which merely had 300 cases in the first week of May, at present has 1,353 cases due to a spike in cases in three of its major slum pockets.

Covid-19 cases in Ulhasnagar rose to 137 due to a funeral of a 50-year-old man who tested Covid-19 positive. His funeral was attended by family and friends without following the lockdown protocol.

A similar rise was seen in Kamothe area of Panvel, where despite being a containment zone, people were seen wandering in markets.