Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Make mask-wearing a social medicine against Covid-19: Kiran Bedi

Make mask-wearing a social medicine against Covid-19: Kiran Bedi

In her message to the people through video, she said that after easing of lockdown and the Covid-19 restrictions, people should adopt mask-wearing as it could be a social medicine to stem the spread of the infection.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 15:52 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Puducherry

The Union Territory administration was also doing maximum tests to detect the infection early, she said while asking the citizens to also report early if there were symptoms of the virus. (Hindustan Times)

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Sunday called upon the people to make mask- wearing a social medicine to prevent the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In her message to the people through video, she said that after easing of lockdown and the Covid-19 restrictions, people should adopt mask-wearing as it could be a social medicine to stem the spread of the infection.

She said social gatherings were also becoming a major reason for spreading infections. Hence people should be on guard, she said.

The Union Territory administration was also doing maximum tests to detect the infection early, she said while asking the citizens to also report early if there were symptoms of the virus.

With bars opened, the Excise Department and the police attached to the department should make surprise checks and video-record observance of Covid-19 protocol in the bars and eateries and warned of legal action if there were violations, she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Oct 04, 2020 14:43 IST
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Oct 04, 2020 16:42 IST
MI vs SRH Live: Can Pollard take Mumbai Indians over 200?
Oct 04, 2020 17:14 IST
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Oct 04, 2020 17:00 IST

latest news

Uncertainty looms large over India-China trade through Nathu La in Sikkim
Oct 04, 2020 17:11 IST
400 to 500 million Covid vaccine doses by July 2021: All you need to know
Oct 04, 2020 17:11 IST
I’ve been fortunate to work with visionary film-makers: Ayushmann
Oct 04, 2020 17:10 IST
More than 2,400 birds rescued by Delhi firefighters in over 6 months
Oct 04, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.