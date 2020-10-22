Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle

Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle

Anub Pillai, a manager with a construction firm in the UAE, is yet to decide on how to invest the prize money.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Indian nationals buy the maximum number of tickets and 169 of them have hit the jackpot so far. (Representative Photo/Reuters)

A 46-year-old Keralite living in Dubai won the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw pocketing $ one million on Wednesday. The Dubai International Airport said Anub Pillai, a resident of Dubai for 21 years, won the draw which he bought online (ticket no 4512) on Oct 4.

A father of two, Pillai works as a manager with a construction firm in the United Arab Emirates. “Initially I couldn’t believe it. I used to participate in big ticket raffles for more than a decade. A dream has come true for me. I am really thankful to Dubai Duty Free for running such amazing promotions,” he said adding he is yet to decide on how to invest the prize money.

Indian nationals buy the maximum number of tickets and many of them have hit the jackpot. According to Dubai International Airport, Pillai is the 169th Indian to win US $ one million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

After the main draw, surprise draws for a luxury car and two motorbikes were also held. Another Indian, Vishal Raveendran, won one of the super bikes, Dubai Airport said.

In August, Dipankar Dey, an optician hailing from West Bengal had won the big ticket raffle.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar election 2020: PM Modi to begin poll campaign from Friday
Oct 22, 2020 15:01 IST
China condemns US media control, calls it ‘political oppression’
Oct 22, 2020 16:00 IST
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Oct 22, 2020 15:43 IST
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Oct 22, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Dine-in operations at restaurants likely to be extended till 11:30pm
Oct 22, 2020 16:19 IST
JEE Main to be conducted in more regional languages from next year: Education Minister
Oct 22, 2020 16:17 IST
Couple reveal burden of being 1st Covid cases in city, call for positivity
Oct 22, 2020 16:15 IST
Pune administration, hospitals cautious despite vacant Covid-19 beds
Oct 22, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.