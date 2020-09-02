Sections
Malicious campaign by channels to defame Sushant’s family, benefit Rhea: Lawyer

Advocate Vikas Singh said Sushant’s three sisters -- Priyanka, Mitu and Rani -- told him that they are extremely pained by the negative and false campaign related to his mental health.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh addressed the media on Wednesday (ANI)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh Wednesday said a malicious campaign was being run by few channels to defame his family and benefit actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting the actor’s suicide.

The senior advocate told the media that Sushant’s three sisters -- Priyanka, Mitu and Rani -- told him that they are extremely pained by the negative and false campaign related to his mental health which has been started by some news channels.

