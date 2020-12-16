Sections
Mamata Banerjee challenges BJP to impose President's Rule in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee challenges BJP to impose President’s Rule in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee said that only the Trinamool Congress-led state government will be able to find a permanent political solution for the long-pending issues of Darjeeling.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 03:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a public meeting at Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to impose President’s Rule in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Banerjee added that only the Trinamool Congress-led state government will be able to find a permanent political solution for the long-pending issues of Darjeeling. “When they (BJP) try to scare me, I tell them why don’t you impose President’s Rule in the state and see what happens. It would be wonderful. My work load would come down and I would be able to hold rallies and meetings and take all your votes.”

“In Parliament elections, TMC didn’t win a single seat from north Bengal. What crime have we committed? What injustice have we done? The BJP won all seats? I may not get any seat in Lok Sabha polls but I want all your blessings in the assembly polls,” said Banerjee while speaking a rally in Jalpaiguri on Monday. Banerjee also took a jibe at the AIMIM, saying that the party is here to help the BJP.

