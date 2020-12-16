Mamata Banerjee challenges BJP to impose President’s Rule in West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to impose President’s Rule in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Banerjee added that only the Trinamool Congress-led state government will be able to find a permanent political solution for the long-pending issues of Darjeeling. “When they (BJP) try to scare me, I tell them why don’t you impose President’s Rule in the state and see what happens. It would be wonderful. My work load would come down and I would be able to hold rallies and meetings and take all your votes.”

“In Parliament elections, TMC didn’t win a single seat from north Bengal. What crime have we committed? What injustice have we done? The BJP won all seats? I may not get any seat in Lok Sabha polls but I want all your blessings in the assembly polls,” said Banerjee while speaking a rally in Jalpaiguri on Monday. Banerjee also took a jibe at the AIMIM, saying that the party is here to help the BJP.