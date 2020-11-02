Sections
Mamata Banerjee extends warmest birthday greetings to her 'charming brother' Shah Rukh Khan

Mamata Banerjee extends warmest birthday greetings to her ‘charming brother’ Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is a big event for all his fans all over the world. Every year on this day, thousands of people gather outside his bungalow, Mannat in Bandra to get a glimpse of the actor and wish him a happy birthday.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

One of the fan clubs of Khan is donating 5,555 Covid kits to celebrate the special day. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted Shah Rukh Khan as the Bollywood actor is celebrating his 55th birthday. “Warmest birthday greetings to @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. Wish you all the success in your future endeavours,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador of West Bengal and also enjoys a huge fan base in the state. Earlier, Banerjee had expressed gratitude to Khan for his contribution towards the state at a time when the nation is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence,” the chief minister had said on Twitter.

 



One of the fan clubs of Khan is donating 5,555 Covid kits to celebrate the special day. These basic kits include masks, sanitisers and even meals.

Sharing the news, the official Twitter handle of the fan club wrote, “Here are the Covid Kits prepared by us that we’ll be distributing to those in need. We’ll be distributing 5555 Covid kits which will include 5555 masks & sanitizers, and meals on the occasion of the 55th Birthday of King Khan #HappyBirthdaySRK.”

 

