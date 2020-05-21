Sections
Home / India News / 72 died in Bengal due to Amphan, says CM Mamata, asks PM Modi to visit state

72 died in Bengal due to Amphan, says CM Mamata, asks PM Modi to visit state

Bengal is yet to decide on the losses it has suffered in the cyclone that made landfall Wednesday afternoon before heading away towards Bangladesh.

Updated: May 21, 2020 17:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People make way through gusty winds as super cyclone Amphan makes landfall, near Dhamara Port in Bhadrak district, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the country stood in solidarity with cyclone-hit West Bengal, the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee requested him to pay a visit to see the havoc wreaked by the storm.

“I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas” she said at a press briefing, according to PTI.

She said 72 deaths have been reported due to Cyclone Amphan.

Also read : NDMA advises people not to move out until govt’s green signal



“There have been casualties.I announce a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the families of those who died in cyclone Amphan,” she said.



Bengal is yet to decide on the losses it has suffered in the cyclone that made landfall Wednesday afternoon before heading away towards Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) which reviewed the situation in the cyclone affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal decided to send additional teams of the NDRF to the latter to speed up restoration work, especially in Kolkata.

Union home minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to the chief ministers of odisha and West Bengal about the situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from the Centre.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Beijing to introduce security bill to tighten control on Hong Kong: Reports
May 21, 2020 18:15 IST
Chinese side creating hindrance in regular patrolling by India along the Line of Actual Control, says MEA spokesperson
May 21, 2020 18:15 IST
For god’s sake, Undertaker, just retire
May 21, 2020 18:13 IST
Uttarakhand deploys special patrols to save jumbos from collision with trains
May 21, 2020 18:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.