Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to postpone NEET, JEE to keep students safe amid Covid-19

Students in West Bengal and several other states have been demanding postponement of these examinations over the past few days. The All India Students Association (AISA), has organised protests in Kolkata and other cities.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination due for September. (PTI FILE PHOTO.)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) due to be held in September.

“In our last video conference with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk,” tweeted Banerjee.

“Now with the directive of @EduMinOfIndia to conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in September, I would again appeal to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students,” she said in a second tweet.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, also wrote to the Prime Minster on Sunday urging him to postpone NEET and JEE.



Students in West Bengal and several other states have been demanding postponement of these examinations over the past few days. The All India Students Association (AISA), a Left organisation, has planned protests in Kolkata and other cities.

On Monday afternoon, the West Bengal education department held a meeting in Kolkata, where officials discussed the pros and cons of postponing the academic year in secondary and higher secondary schools under state boards instead of curtailing the syllabus as earlier proposed by some people to help students cope with the syllabus.

