Mamata Banerjee wishes Sourav Ganguly ‘a speedy recovery’ after BCCI president complains of chest pain

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her sadness after former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata when he complained of chest pain. (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her sadness after former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata when he complained of chest pain.

“Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery,” tweeted Banerjee.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that 48-year-old Ganguly complained of chest pain and might need angioplasty. “Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source said.

“He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests,” a hospital official said, according to news agency PTI.

Ganguly is ‘stable’ and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital. He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred, reports PTI.

