Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says let states decide on holding final year examinations

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that states be allowed to take independent decisions on the issue of holding of final year university examinations given the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Banerjee has asked for rescinding a directive issued by the ministry of human resources and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to compulsorily hold terminal examinations by the end of September this year and said that this will inconvenience the students and parents in West Bengal, who support state government’s decision to evaluate students on performance in their previous semesters.

“I would therefore request you to get the matter re-examined immediately and restore the earlier advisory of UGC. This will facilitate the state governments to implement its decision, taken on the basis of the guidelines of UGC issued on 29.4.2020 to protect the interest of the students at national/international levels,” her letter states.

Banerjee was referring to UGC’s revised guidelines issued on 27.06.2020, which she claims is contradictory to the governing body’s April advisory, which was made the basis for Bengal’s decision to not hold examinations. Her letter says that the Bengal government’s decision in this regard was issued on June 27 after consultations with all Vice Chancellors and other stakeholders and reversing it may lead to various complications.

“It may be stated here that the Universities/Colleges aided by the State government have already taken steps as per the advisory issued by the Higher Education Department (of the state). The students, their parents and other stakeholders have overwhelmingly appreciated our advisory dated 27.06.2020,” she says in her letter before adding that her office is receiving hundreds of emails from the students and teaching community raising concerns over the new UGC revised guidelines mandating holding of final year examinations.

Bengal is the latest state to protest against the UGC advisory, Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi have also asked the Centre to reconsider the UGC directive citing the risk posed by coronavirus. Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry have already decided not to conduct final examinations.

Some states have also cited the logistical challenge of holding examinations online due to limited access to computers and internet in rural areas and highlighted that some of the higher education institutions have been temporarily converted into Covid 19 management related facilities.

Earlier today, the Delhi government decided to cancel all examinations in state-run colleges, institutions and universities and the Delhi CM urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and cancel examinations in Central universities.