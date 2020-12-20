‘Mamata didn’t switch sides,’ say Trinamool leaders, a day after Amit Shah’s jibe

A day after Amit Shah attacked Trinamool Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she herself had switched sides in 1998, senior Trinamool leaders, including Derek O’Brien, Subrata Mukherjee, rallied behind Banerjee and said she can’t be called a defector as she didn’t switch sides; she started her own party.

Addressing a gathering at Medinipur on Saturday where rebel Trinamool veteran Suvendu Adhikari officially joined the BJP, Amit Shah said it does not behove Mamata Banerjee to train the gun on the BJP for the recent exits that her party has seen. He asked whether she didn’t do the same thing when she had left Congress.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien on Saturday took to Twitter to fact-check several claims made by Shah. In seven points, he dismissed some of Shah’s claim — Mamata switching parties being the first of them.

“Claim: Mamata Banerjee left the Congress for another party and is accusing people of defection today. Reality: She did not defect to another party. She set up a NEW party in 1998, the All India Trinamool Congress,” Derek wrote.

Other claims that he dismissed include Bengal depriving people of central benefits, killing of BJP workers, inadequate security for JP Nadda during his recent tour etc.

Trinamool leader Subrata Mukherjee too claimed Mamata’s 1998 move can’t be called switching parties. “Yesterday, Union Minister Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee left a party to join another. Mamata never switched sides. In 1998, she left Congress & formed a new party - TMC. She was never associated with any other party,” he said, as quoted by ANI.