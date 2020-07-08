Sections
Home / India News / Mamata gives reason why no migrant worker left Bengal. It’s a dig at Centre

Mamata gives reason why no migrant worker left Bengal. It’s a dig at Centre

The chief minister took a dig at the central ruling party and said that it didn’t come to any aid when its South Kolkata president and his mother tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

No migrant labour left West Bengal because the state government cares for its people, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said during an event on Wednesday.

“Show me any state that gives 100% free ration for a year,” she said. The chief minister took a dig at the ruling party at the Centre and said that it didn’t come to any aid when its South Kolkata president and his mother tested positive for coronavirus recently.

“The BJP office didn’t help even when he asked. I took the initiative and got them admitted to the hospital,” the chief minister said.

 



Banerjee drew a comparison between Prime Minister’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and state government-led Swasthya Sathi scheme.

“In Ayushman Bharat, they (Centre) will give only 40 percent, and take the whole credit. Swasthya Sathi is giving 100 percent help to people,” she said.

On Saturday, Banerjee tweeted saying the state government has implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and the devastation caused by super cyclone Amphan.

“Proof lies in West Bengal’s unemployment rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5%, far better than that of India at 11%, UP at 9.6% & Haryana at 33.6%, as per CMIE,” her tweet read.

West Bengal is among the top ten states in the country affected by coronavirus. As of June 8, the state has reported a total of 23,837 coronavirus cases of which 15,790 patients have recovered. The number of Covid-19 fatalities i West Bengal stand at 804.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBSE syllabus: Secularism, Nationalism, GST, foreign relations among chapters dropped, full list here
Jul 08, 2020 14:57 IST
No need for panic over research of coronavirus being airborne, says expert
Jul 08, 2020 14:54 IST
‘I’m president, coach, and player’: Zlatan jokes about his role at AC Milan
Jul 08, 2020 14:48 IST
New reservation law won’t affect already employed workers: Chautala
Jul 08, 2020 14:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.