Man, 32, killed in clash between two groups over land dispute in Andhra

Thota Sandeep, who was attacked with a knife, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Sunday night.

A man was killed in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Saturday evening, the police said.

Thota Sandeep, who was attacked with a knife, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Sunday night. He was 32. The deceased’s rival, Manikantha alias Pandu, is battling for his life in another hospital. Another six people also sustained injuries in the fight, which took place in an open ground at Patamata in the city.

Sandeep’s body was cremated on Monday amidst tight police security.

The incident was initially believed to be a petty clash between two student groups, but subsequent investigations by the police revealed that it was a battle between two gangs involved in land settlements.

Videos of the two gangs attacking each other with sticks, swords and boulders went viral on social media, creating a tense atmosphere in the city.

According to deputy commissioner of police (law and order) V Harshavardhan Raju, Sandeep and Manikanta were involved in a dispute over settlement of a residential apartment at Yanamalakuduru. Both of them had warned each other over the phone on Friday.

On Saturday evening, both came to Patamata to settle the matter. What began as an argument between the two, soon led to a clash and youth belonging to both the groups started attacking each other, the DCP said.

Soon, policemen from the Patamata police station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. While members of both the groups fled the spot, the police shifted the injured to the local hospitals.

“We have formed six teams to launch a manhunt for those who indulged in the fight. Such incidents have not taken place in the city in the recent past. Stringent action would be initiated against those involved in such group clashes,” the DCP said.