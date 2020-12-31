Man abducts boy to bribe his way to become a police constable

In a joint operation, a team of Bihar’s Khagaria and Naugachhia police rescued an eight-year-old son of a well-known cook who was kidnapped for ransom of Rs 7 lakh from Narayanpur village under Bhawanipur police outpost of Naugachhia police on Wednesday.

Three alleged kidnappers, identified as Rakesh Kumar Roushan (30) Sourabh Kumar (25) and Shivam Kumar, were arrested and the child was rescued. The fourth abductor is still at large.

Police said that during interrogation, Sourabh revealed that he wanted a job as a police constable and a middleman asked him to arrange money. Thereafter, Sourabh hatched a conspiracy with Roushan and Shivam and abducted the boy for money.

According to Niraj Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Bhawanipur police outpost, the boy, identified as Suraj Kumar, had been missing since December 25 when he was playing outside his house. His father Amarjeet Kumar Rajak, a popular cook in the area, had lodged a missing complaint in this connection. On December 27, a call was made from two different numbers seeking a ransom amount of Rs 7 lakh for the safe release of the abducted boy. The abductors were speaking to the family through WhatsApp calls and were constantly on the move.

The father, unable to pay ransom, informed the police.

The SHO said an informer had tipped them off that kidnappers were changing their location.