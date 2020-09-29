Sections
Home / India News / Man allegedly kills son for abusing mother in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Man allegedly kills son for abusing mother in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Maheshwar Singh also tried to burn the body of his son Sakendra Singh Kherwar (30) at an isolated place.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 14:38 IST

By Vishal Sharma, Hindustan Times Daltonganj

The man has been sent to jail for killing his son. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A man who abused his mother was beaten to death by his 55-year-old father in Jharkhand’s Palamu district late on Sunday night, police said.

Maheshwar Singh also tried to burn the body of his son Sakendra Singh Kherwar (30) at an isolated place.

The incident happened at Gaura village in Baghmanwa panchayat under Bishrampur police station in Palamu district.

However, someone informed the local police station and a team rushed to the village and retrieved the half-burnt body and arrested Maheshwar Singh.



The Bishrampur police station officer-in-charge Ghuma Kisku said, “The old man has confessed to killing his son by thrashing him with a stick when Sakendra was beating his physically challenged mother Draupdi Devi. We forwarded him to jail on Monday.”

“My son was abusing my wife in a highly inebriated state of mind. I tried to persuade him not to do so but he did not listen. Then, I hit him with a stick to frighten him. It struck him on the head and he fell on the ground and died on the spot,” Maheshwar told the police,

According to villagers, the deceased regularly used to beat up family members after getting drunk.

