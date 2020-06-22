Sections
Home / India News / Man allegedly kills wife in Bengaluru, mother-in-law in Kolkata and then dies by suicide

Man allegedly kills wife in Bengaluru, mother-in-law in Kolkata and then dies by suicide

The Kolkata Police are investigation the cause of the double murder.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Police said that the man was fight a divorce case for the last two years. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A 42-year-old businessman allegedly killed his wife in Bengaluru and then returned to Kolkata where he shot his 65-year-old mother in law on Monday afternoon before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police said that a divorce suit was going on for the last two years between the man Amit Agarwal and his wife Shilpi, 40. The couple has a 10-year-old son, who is safe, police said.

“We have initiated a case. Our officers including those from the homicide section have rushed to the spot. Further investigation is on,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police’s detective department.

On Monday around 5:30 pm Agarwal went to his in-law’s flat in an upscale apartment in Phoolbagan area and had a heated altercation with his 70-year-old father-in-law Subhash Dhandania. When his mother-in-law Lalita intervened, Agarwal shot her from a close range.



A frightened Dhandania rushed out of the flat and locked the door from outside and sought help from a neighbour. The police was soon informed.

When police arrived at the spot and opened the door, Agarwal was found lying in a pool of blood on the bed. The firearm was lying on the floor.

Police suspected that Amit might have already killed his wife in Bengaluru and alerted their counterparts in that city. Shilpi’s body was recovered by officers of Begnaluru’s Whitefield police station.

“Amit returned to Kolkata by flight on Monday. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

