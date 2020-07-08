Sections
Home / India News / Man arrested for Facebook post allegedly in favour of gangster Vikas Dubey

Man arrested for Facebook post allegedly in favour of gangster Vikas Dubey

When superintendent of police, Chandauli, Hemant Kutiyal came to know about it, he immediately instructed Station officer Vandana Singh to take action against Prashant Pandey.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 17:14 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

A senior police officer said that accused Prashant Pandey, in his early twenties, completed his graduation from Sakaldiha Post Graduate College. (Photo: Sourced)

A youth was arrested from a village in Chandauli district on Tuesday evening for allegedly posting comments in favour of Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted criminal Vikas Dubey and indecent comment against chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his Facebook post, police said. The person also posted objectionable comments against the police personnel who were killed in Kanpur raid.

A senior police officer said that accused Prashant Pandey, in his early twenties, completed his graduation from Sakaldiha Post Graduate College.

When superintendent of police, Chandauli, Hemant Kutiyal came to know about it, he immediately instructed Station officer Vandana Singh to take action against Prashant Pandey.

Station officer Sakaldiha, Inspector Vandana Singh arrested Prashant on Tuesday evening. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC. He is currently in jail.



The SP said that Prashant belongs to Bajaura village in the district. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage from Faridabad showed gangster Dubey, who is on the run and has a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, trying to take a room in a hotel.

“Three persons close to Vikas Dubey were arrested from Faridabad. They were identified as Ankur, Shravan and Kartikey alias Prabhat,” a senior official told PTI.

Eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they went to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sarah Jessica Parker masks up to help fans shop for shoes
Jul 08, 2020 17:49 IST
In India, the deepening of the mental health crisis
Jul 08, 2020 17:47 IST
SC committee asks Assam to submit report on illegal construction in Kaziranga animal corridor
Jul 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Honey Boy review: Shia LaBeouf delivers the best performance of his career
Jul 08, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.