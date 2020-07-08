Man arrested for Facebook post allegedly in favour of gangster Vikas Dubey

A senior police officer said that accused Prashant Pandey, in his early twenties, completed his graduation from Sakaldiha Post Graduate College. (Photo: Sourced)

A youth was arrested from a village in Chandauli district on Tuesday evening for allegedly posting comments in favour of Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted criminal Vikas Dubey and indecent comment against chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his Facebook post, police said. The person also posted objectionable comments against the police personnel who were killed in Kanpur raid.

A senior police officer said that accused Prashant Pandey, in his early twenties, completed his graduation from Sakaldiha Post Graduate College.

When superintendent of police, Chandauli, Hemant Kutiyal came to know about it, he immediately instructed Station officer Vandana Singh to take action against Prashant Pandey.

Station officer Sakaldiha, Inspector Vandana Singh arrested Prashant on Tuesday evening. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC. He is currently in jail.

The SP said that Prashant belongs to Bajaura village in the district. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage from Faridabad showed gangster Dubey, who is on the run and has a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, trying to take a room in a hotel.

“Three persons close to Vikas Dubey were arrested from Faridabad. They were identified as Ankur, Shravan and Kartikey alias Prabhat,” a senior official told PTI.

Eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they went to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.