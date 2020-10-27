Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Man arrested from Bihar for raping woman in SE Delhi park last week

Man arrested from Bihar for raping woman in SE Delhi park last week

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said a case of rape was registered to probe the crime. Local enquiry helped police identify the woman. Police then met her husband, he said.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 01:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police said they had received a call at Govindpuri police station on October 18, reporting that an injured woman was lying under a foot-overbridge in Harkesh Nagar. (File Photo (Representative Image))

Delhi police on Sunday arrested a man who had raped a 25-year-old in a park in south east Delhi’s Harkesh Nagar last week. Police have identified the man, who is 27-years-old, and worked at a hardware shop and lived in the same neighbourhood as the woman.

Police said they had received a call at Govindpuri police station on October 18, reporting that an injured woman was lying under a foot-overbridge in Harkesh Nagar.

A police team reached the spot and took the woman to AIIMS where her medical examination revealed that she was raped.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said a case of rape was registered to probe the crime. Local enquiry helped police identify the woman. Police then met her husband, he said.



“The man told police that his wife had gone missing on the night of October 18, when he and their son left for Tughlakabad to attend a birthday party. He told police that when he returned they searched for the woman and before he could go to the police the next day, she was found. During investigation, we checked CCTV footage and the woman could be seen leaving her house. More CCTV footage were checked and we spotted a man who joins her,” Meena said.

The DCP said local enquiry helped them identify the man, who lives in Govindpuri. “Since the woman was last spotted with him, we raided his house but he was at large. We obtained the address of his native place in Patna, Bihar and following a raid he was arrested from Patna,” the officer said.

During questioning, the man confessed to have sexually assaulted the woman.

“He said that on October 18, both of them went to Chandiwala park where he sexually assaulted her,” Meena said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
Oct 26, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

S-I dismissed for stalking, harassing women, minor
Oct 27, 2020 02:29 IST
Man arrested 2 days after body found in a bed box
Oct 27, 2020 02:12 IST
Delhiwale: Meet the chef for the evening
Oct 27, 2020 02:03 IST
Fresh row between govt, corporations
Oct 27, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.