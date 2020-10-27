Man arrested from Bihar for raping woman in SE Delhi park last week

Police said they had received a call at Govindpuri police station on October 18, reporting that an injured woman was lying under a foot-overbridge in Harkesh Nagar. (File Photo (Representative Image))

Delhi police on Sunday arrested a man who had raped a 25-year-old in a park in south east Delhi’s Harkesh Nagar last week. Police have identified the man, who is 27-years-old, and worked at a hardware shop and lived in the same neighbourhood as the woman.

A police team reached the spot and took the woman to AIIMS where her medical examination revealed that she was raped.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said a case of rape was registered to probe the crime. Local enquiry helped police identify the woman. Police then met her husband, he said.

“The man told police that his wife had gone missing on the night of October 18, when he and their son left for Tughlakabad to attend a birthday party. He told police that when he returned they searched for the woman and before he could go to the police the next day, she was found. During investigation, we checked CCTV footage and the woman could be seen leaving her house. More CCTV footage were checked and we spotted a man who joins her,” Meena said.

The DCP said local enquiry helped them identify the man, who lives in Govindpuri. “Since the woman was last spotted with him, we raided his house but he was at large. We obtained the address of his native place in Patna, Bihar and following a raid he was arrested from Patna,” the officer said.

During questioning, the man confessed to have sexually assaulted the woman.

“He said that on October 18, both of them went to Chandiwala park where he sexually assaulted her,” Meena said.