Man arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping women, claimed to solve problems through his ‘magical powers’

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the police in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly raping three women and molesting two minor girls in Narsinghpur district, 241 kilometres south east of state capital Bhopal.

The man claims to possess magical powers and used to lure women by assuring them thay he would solve all their problems, the police said.

The accused Dharmendra Das alias Dharmendra Dubey is already in jail. He was arrested recently by the police in a different case. Now, the rape and molestation charges have also been added against him.

The accused is married and even has a child. He has also created a small temple in his house where people from different places used to meet him to seek his help to get their problems solved, according to the police.

On getting a tip-off that the accused sexually exploited women on the ground of his so-called magical powers a police team raided the man’s residence last week. During the raid, two kilogrammes of marijuana was seized from the man’s possession and he was sent to jail after being booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, said sub-divisional officer of police (SDoP) Mohanti Maravi.

“Three women including two bachelors approached Suatala police station on Wednesday that they were raped by the man who trapped them in the name of magical powers and offered solution to their problems. Two sisters, both minors, have also lodged an FIR that they were molested by the man. As many as four FIRs, including three relating to rape and one relating to molestation of the two sisters, were lodged,” said Maravi.

The SDoP added that the police have launched an investigation. “During initial investigation it has come to light that the man has been committing crimes for the past at least five years.”

Superintendent of Police, Narsinghpur district, Ajay Singh said, “There may be more complainants who may approach police in the coming days regarding the crimes committed by the accused. Police are trying to know if there are more victims of this man. Some objectionable videos and photos have also been seized from his residence.”