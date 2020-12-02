Sections
Man attacks wife and minor daughter with acid in Kerala

Police said the accused who is absconding, used to have fights with his wife as he suspected her of infidelity.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The condition of the woman who is being treated at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital is said to be serious. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)

A woman and her teenage daughter suffered burn injuries after her husband allegedly poured acid on them following a family feud in south Kerala’s Kollam on Tuesday night, police said.

Both were rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital for treatment. The condition of the woman is reported to be serious.

Police said K Jayan, a driver, used to have fights with his wife as he suspected her of infidelity. On Tuesday after an argument he threw acid on his wife and his 14-year-old daughter was injured while trying to save her mother. Police said two other children in the neighbourhood also suffered minor burns when they rushed to the house after hearing cries for help.

Neigbours said Jayan, an alcoholic and drug addict, used to attack his wife and daughter quite often. After she made a complaint, he was summoned to the police station a couple of times and counselled. They said after a brief pause he would resort to violence. Police said Jayan is absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

According to the crime records bureau, Kerala stood fourth in the country in acid attack cases last year. Out of 252 acid attacks UP topped with 60, West Bengal 54, Delhi 17 and Kerala 13 cases. Last year the Kerala police had decided to hand over acid cases to an all-women team headed by a women’s cell superintendent of police.

