Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Man beaten up by over 6 people in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested

Man beaten up by over 6 people in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested in Badhalganj town here on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a man after a purported video of the incident surfaced online, police said.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Gorakhpur

The incident had taken place on August 31, police said, adding that a search was on for others involved in it. (File photo for representation)

Two people were arrested in Badhalganj town here on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a man after a purported video of the incident surfaced online, police said.

The incident had taken place on August 31, they said, adding that a search was on for others involved in it.

In the video clip that surfaced on social media, over six men can be seen beating up the victim. They also allegedly made him spit on the road and lick it.

Another man can be seen in it wearing a helmet and sitting on a motorcycle. By the end of the video, the victim leaves with him on the two-wheeler.



The victim is learnt to have given a written application against two named and four unidentified people at the Bahalganj police station. However, a case was not registered at the time of filing this report.

“Two named accused, Narad, a resident of Bahsua village, and Nagendra, a resident of Dadri village, have been arrested. After interrogation, a case will be registered under relevant sections. Other unidentified accused will be arrested soon,” SO, Badhalganj police station, Rana Devendra Pratap Singh said.

Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur South, Vipul Srivastav said, “Police have taken cognisance of the viral video in which some people are beating a youth of Khutbhar village under Badhalganj police station. The case will be investigated and stern action will be taken against the culprit.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

90 Ludhiana govt schools given ₹20K grant to set up educational parks
Sep 09, 2020 23:32 IST
75-yr-old victim’s co-worker masterminded armed robbery in Ludhiana
Sep 09, 2020 23:32 IST
Teenagers’ e-cigarette use declined in 2020, US survey shows
Sep 09, 2020 23:31 IST
Dr Kang tipped to be Chandigarh’s next director health services
Sep 09, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.