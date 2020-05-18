Man beats wife to death with rolling pin in front of kids

New Delhi: A man beat his 32-year-old wife to death with a rolling pin in front of their four children in East Delhi’s Harsh Vihar on Sunday afternoon after a domestic quarrel, the police said on Monday.

The suspect , identified by his first name as Aftaab, 35, escaped from the scene after the murder. The four children , between the ages of three and eight years, sat with the body for nearly five hours before one of them walked over to their grandmother’s home some lanes away and informed her about the killing.

The police found the murder weapon next to the woman’s body. The suspect remains on the run.

The alleged killer worked odd jobs for a living. “His first wife had left him a few years ago. Their two children lived with him,” said Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

About a year ago, Aftaab married Sayema, whose husband had died in a road accident. “Sayema had got lakhs of rupees as compensation after her husband’s death. When she got married to Aftaab, she brought her two children from her first husband to live with him and his two children,” said another senior police officer, who didn’t want to be identified.

But the couple would allegedly fight often. “Aftaab suspected Sayema of having an affair. He was also a drunkard and would keep pestering his wife to give him money from the compensation amount. If she refused, he would use the alleged affair as an excuse to beat her up,” said the officer.

Aftaab had allegedly beaten up Sayema on Saturday as well. “She had complained to her mother, who lives in another lane of the same neighbourhood, but it had no impact on Aftaab,” said the officer.

Around 8 am on Sunday, the couple quarrelled again. “He wanted to go out and buy alcohol. But Sayema refused to give him any money. So he accused her of having an affair and began beating her up,” the officer said.

He then picked up the rolling pin from the kitchen and beat her. “Once she fell unconscious, Aftaab banged her head against the wall, picked up some money from the safe and escaped,” said the officer.

The four children tried to intervene, but were allegedly pushed away. “The children stayed with the woman’s body from 8am to 1pm. When she didn’t respond, one of them walked to their grandmother’s home and called her,” The officer said.

The police were informed and they moved the body to the mortuary of GTB Hospital. “We have registered a case of murder and are searching for Aftaab,” said the DCP.