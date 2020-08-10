Man beheads son-in-law, surrenders with head in Andhra Pradesh

A man beheaded his son-in-law, took his head to Annavaram Police Station in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and surrendered on Sunday.

According to Rambabu, the Circle Inspector (CI) of Annavaram police station, the incident took place in Dhara Jagannadhapuram village in Rowthulapudi Mandal of East Godavari in the state, where a Palla Satyanarayana, 56, killed his son-in-law Pampanapoyina Lakshman, 25, in a fit of rage after an argument.

“On August 9, while Lakshman was on a visit to his father-in-law Satyanarayana’s house, the two had a verbal duel. In a fit of rage, Satyanarayana beheaded Lakshman. At around 11.30 am, he came to the Annavaram police station with Lakshman’s head, and surrendered,” said the CI.

He added that a case section 302 of the Indian Penal Court had been registered and further investigation is underway.

Rambabu said that Lakshman’s wife Pavani died 10 months ago, and since then his two daughters had been living with their maternal grandfather Satyanarayana. Satyanarayana on August 8 invited Lakshman to his house in Dhara Jagannadhapuram village for a ritual on the eve of Pavani’s 10 month death anniversary.

“On the next day, on August 9, Satyanarayana asked Lakshman to take his daughters along with him. Lakshman refused that and demanded that his father-in-law arrange a second marriage for him so that his other wife can look after the girls. Satyanarayana vehemently opposed the proposal, which led to a verbal duel between the two, following which Satyanarayana killed Lakshman,” he added.